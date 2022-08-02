 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Mo" Morial Invitational highlights 2022-23 schedule

The return of the "Mo" Morial Invitational headlines A&M's 2022-23 women's golf schedule.

Coming off a historic NCAA Championship run, the Aggies will get things started on Sept. 2-4 in the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach in California. A&M returns home to host the "Mo" Morial on Sept. 20-21 for the first time since 2014. 

The "Mo" is named after former player Monica Welsh, a four-year letter winner from 1978-82 who died in an automobile accident in 1992. 

The remainder of A&M's schedule is the Blessings Collegiate Invitational,  Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 3-5; East Lake Cup, Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 24-26; UCF Challenge, Orlando, Fla., Feb 5-7; ICON Invitational, Humble, Feb. 27-28; Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz., March 10-12; Liz Murphey Collegiate, Athens, Ga., March 24-26; Silverado Showdown, Napa, Calif., April 3-5.

The NCAA regionals will be from May 8-10 and the NCAA championships are May 19-24.

