Makarova advances; Schachter falls

CHAMPAIGN Ill. – Texas A&M graduate Tatiana Makarova defeated Ohio State’s 13th-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers, 6-3, 6-0 on Monday in singles to advance to the NCAA women’s tennis championships round of 32.

A&M’s eighth-ranked Carson Branstine lost to Virginia’s 44th-ranked Natasha Subhash,7-5, 6-2 in other opening-round action. Makarova (32-3) advances to play North Carolina’s 55th-ranked Fiona Crawley with Tuesday’s time to be determined. Makarova and senior Jayci Goldsmith will open doubles play Tuesday against Syracuse’s Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva who are ranked 18th.

Schachter falls: CHAMPAIGN Ill. – San Diego’s sixth-seeded August Holmgren defeated Texas A&M junior Noah Schachter 6-0, 6-2 on Monday in the NCAA men’s tennis championships round of 64.

No. 14-ranked Schachter and Kenner Taylor will play Stanford’s 25th-ranked Arthur Fery and Alexandre Rotsaert in the doubles round of 32 on Tuesday with time to be determined.

