Madisonville's Sam Bennett primed to defend title on home course

Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett relishes the spotlight. The bigger the challenge, the greater his expectations.

A year ago, Bennett grabbed medalist honors in the Aggie Invitational, helping A&M rally in the final round from seven shots behind fifth-ranked Texas to pass the Longhorns then beat Oklahoma in a playoff for the team title.

That started a whirlwind 12-month stretch for Bennett that included playing in the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Madisonville native and the Aggies are back to defend their titles at the Aggie Invitational this weekend.

“It’s cool playing before my fans,” Bennett said. “I don’t know how else to put it, but I believe I’m the best amateur in the world right now. I’ve played probably the most consistent golf of a college golfer this season. I’ve been playing this course since I was 13. I’m going to have a lot of fans out here. Come Sunday, if I don’t walk away with a trophy, I’m going to be pretty disappointed.”

Few would bet against Bennett, who last season also won the Cabo Collegiate and Old Waverly Collegiate.

“I don’t think Sam has taken the foot off the gas for quite a while,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “I think he’s just doing the same things he’s been doing. He plays a lot of good golf. He stacks shots together. I’ve said it a hundred times: He’s just an extremely competitive kid.”

The busy Bennett has played a limited college schedule this spring but won the 37th Louisiana Classics last month at 18 under, helping A&M also win the team title with a school-record 47-under total.

“People always ask me that, what’s my strength?” the 5-foot-9 senior said. “And I think my strength is I don’t have a weakness.”

Teammate William Paysse said it’s Bennett’s ability to hit shots that sets him apart.

“He’s a pretty raw talent,” Paysse said. “I just think being able to flight different shots, hit shots in the wind ... his ball-striking impresses me quite a bit.”

Paysse, a redshirt junior, has watched Bennett’s career every step of the way.

“Sammy’s great,” Paysse said. “I came with him [to A&M] my freshman year. I knew him from junior golf. I’ve played with him since we were probably 7 or 8. He’s great, one of the nicest guys on the team, always looking to hang out or go play a couple holes casually, but he’s very supportive of all of us. He’s a good guy.”

Bennett has competed on his home course only once as a collegian because the Aggie Invitationals in 2019 and ’20 were canceled due to poor weather conditions and COVID-19, respectively. He’ll get to play before his fans twice this year, because the Aggies will host an NCAA regional at Traditions Club on May 16-18.

“Who knows? I might be here next year,” Bennett laughed. “We’ll see. We don’t know that yet. I’m excited for this week obviously. I’m really excited for regionals. To play a regional championship at my home course, that’s going to be sweet. But first and foremost, I’m looking forward to this week.”

Bennett has enjoyed the journey that has him ranked fifth among the world’s amateurs along with being No. 1 in the Golfstat rankings and No. 2 in the PGA Tour university rankings.

“It’s cool, man,” Bennett said. “Words don’t put it in perspective, growing up in small town Madisonville, playing a nine-hole course, to be competing with the best in the world ... I mean that’s a dream come true. That’s all cool and stuff, but playing for A&M, and playing my best in front of teammates, for Coach Kortan, that’s what I like to do most.”

• NOTES — The Aggie Invitational will be Saturday and Sunday. The field includes Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston and Arkansas. The event ends the regular season for A&M with the Southeastern Conference tournament next followed by the NCAA tournament. Low scores could be at a premium. “The conditions are going to be really tough this week,” Bennett said. “The wind is supposed to blow 15-20 [mph] every day. The greens are firm. The fairways are firm. It’s kind of a different course, and that’s how they want it. We want to be playing tough.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.