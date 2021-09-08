 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee leads Aggies to title
0 comments

Lee leads Aggies to title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD, Wis. – Texas A&M senior Walker Lee took medalist honors at the Marquette Intercollegiate with a 14-under-par 202 on Tuesday in leading the 16th-ranked Aggies to the team title in the season opener.

Lee, in winning his fourth career title, closed with a 3-under 69 to edge East Tennessee’s Mats Ege by a stroke. A&M closed with a 7-under 281 for a tournament-record 32-under 832, beating South Florida by four strokes. Purdue was third at 838 in the 17-team field.

Other A&M individual scores were senior Sam Bennett 69-211 and freshman Michael Heidelbaugh 74-211, both tied for 12th; freshman Phichaksn Maichon 74-213, tied for 22nd; and sophomore Daniel Rodrigues 69-220, tied for 54th.

 

A&M plays So

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert