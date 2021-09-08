Lee leads Aggies to title

HARTFORD, Wis. – Texas A&M senior Walker Lee took medalist honors at the Marquette Intercollegiate with a 14-under-par 202 on Tuesday in leading the 16th-ranked Aggies to the team title in the season opener.

Lee, in winning his fourth career title, closed with a 3-under 69 to edge East Tennessee’s Mats Ege by a stroke. A&M closed with a 7-under 281 for a tournament-record 32-under 832, beating South Florida by four strokes. Purdue was third at 838 in the 17-team field.

Other A&M individual scores were senior Sam Bennett 69-211 and freshman Michael Heidelbaugh 74-211, both tied for 12th; freshman Phichaksn Maichon 74-213, tied for 22nd; and sophomore Daniel Rodrigues 69-220, tied for 54th.

A&M plays So