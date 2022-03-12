 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jennie Park leads Aggie women's golf team into fourth place at Clover Cup

  • 0

MESA, Ariz. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park shot a second-round 2-under 69 on Saturday to help the Aggie women’s golf team move up a spot into fourth at the Clover Cup at Longbow Golf Club.

LSU shot 282 and leads the 17-team field at 8-under 568 followed by Clemson (6 under), TCU (5 under), A&M (1 over) and Kentucky (2 over). A&M will tee off the final round at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Park is tied for second individually with East Tennessee State’s Sera Hasegawa (70) at 7-under 137. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad leads by two strokes at 9 under after a 70.

A&M’s Adela Cernousek (71) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74) are tied for 31st at 3-over 147 followed by Amber Park (t-37th, 75–148) and Zoe Slaughter (t-41st, 73–149).

