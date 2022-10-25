Garcia-Poggio wins stroke play

ATLANTA – Texas A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio won the individual stroke play by two shots Monday at the East Lake Cup as the Aggie women’s golf team earned the top seed for the match play portion of the event.

Third-ranked A&M shot 1-under 287, two shots ahead of Oregon followed by 24th-ranked Auburn (294) and 18th-ranked UCLA (306). A&M will play UCLA in match play Tuesday.

Garcia-Poggio shot 2-under 70. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter and Adela Cernousek both shot 72 to tie for second. Jennie Park’s 73 tied for ninth and Hailee Cooper’s 76 was 15th.

Park on Monday was among 20 named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch list.

