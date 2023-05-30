Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett, Phichaksn Maichon, William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan made the PING All-Central Region team released by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Tuesday.

Bennett had a 70.22 stroke average, won the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and made the All-Southeastern Conference first team this season.

Maichon finished with a 70.33 stroke average and placed in the top 10 in five of eight spring tournaments. He also placed 11th at the NCAA Champhionship.

Paysse had a 71.50 stroke average and had three top 10 finishes, sharing the individual title at the Badger Invitational. He made the All-SEC second team.

Sadagopan had a 70.76 stroke average and three top 10 finishes.