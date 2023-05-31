Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sam Bennett is hitting the big time in a big way.

The former Texas A&M golfer is kicking off his professional career at the Memorial Tournament this week followed by the RBC Canadian Open next week then the U.S. Open.

“It’s a nice little three-week stretch to start my professional career off,” Bennett said.

Bennett made a name for himself in Aggieland while winning the U.S. Amateur last year and finishing as the low amateur in the Masters this year, tying for 16th at 2 under at Augusta National. He also won five college tournaments during his five years at A&M, getting an extra season because of COVID-19.

“College was great,” Bennett said. “It was fun, but now I’m ready to take my game to the next level, and I’ve got a good opportunity here at the Memorial this week.”

Bennett ended his college career Monday at the NCAA Championship. He failed to break par in each of the four rounds at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and finished tied for 74th at 15-over 295.

He will have plenty of chances to put that behind him as he will also play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on June 29-July 2. Bennett can earn a PGA Tour special temporary membership by earning enough FedEx Cup points to equal last year’s 150th-place finisher. He also can accept seven sponsorship exemptions or play in 12 PGA tour events in a season as a non-member. His agent is seeking invitations to other events, Bennett said at Wednesday’s press conference.

“I’m ready to get off the gates,” Bennett said. “I made the cut last year at the U.S. Open and the same with the Masters. I played multiple PGA Tour events when in school, so I think I’m experienced and ready to get off to a good start.”

Bennett played his first two rounds at the Masters with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. He played in the last group Sunday with eventual winner Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, who tied for second.

“It definitely helped just to see what those guys do on a daily [basis],” Bennett said. “I just learned I need to play my game, and my good golf is good enough to compete.”

Bennett said he wasn’t nervous at the Masters, because he already had played in four PGA events, experiencing highs and lows. Along with opening with back-to-back 4-under 68s in the Masters, he shot 8-over 80 in the first round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open and 13-over 85 in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational on the second day to miss the cut.

“I feel like I’m experienced,” Bennett said. “It’s cool, but I’m ready to do this for a living now. It’s cool, but this is right where I want to be.”

This week Bennett will be competing against Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, a senior from Sweden who won both the Jack Nicklaus Award and the Haskins Award as the nation’s top men’s college golfer. Aberg also ranked second in the PGA Tour University ranking, allowing him to go straight to the PGA Tour.

Aberg is the first player to jump from college to the PGA Tour without going through qualifying school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He will have a PGA Tour card for the rest of 2023 and all of 2024 under the PGA Tour University program. Florida’s Fred Biondi, who won the NCAA individual title Monday, moved up to No. 2 in the rankings followed by Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman and Bennett. The top five in the rankings get Korn Ferry Tour membership for the rest of this year, an exemption to the final stage of Q-school and unlimited sponsor exemptions in 2023 and 2024.

Bennett also finalized an NIL deal Wednesday with johnnie-O, a golf apparel company.

NOTES — The 23-year-old Bennett will tee off at 7:53 a.m. Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, along with England’s 28-year-old Aaron Rai, who has played in 57 PGA Tour events and has six international victories, and 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia, who has played in 30 PGA Tour events. ... Florida beat Georgia Tech 3-1 for the NCAA men’s team championship Wednesday. Both teams advanced with 3-2 semifinal victories Tuesday with Florida beating Florida State and Georgia Tech downing North Carolina. A trio of the quarterfinal matches also were 3-2 with Georgia Tech over Pepperdine, Florida State over Illinois and Florida over Virginia. North Carolina beat Arizona State 3-1 in the other quarterfinal.