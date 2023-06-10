Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett made his second straight cut to start his second professional career. The Madisonville native shot even-par 72 Friday in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto for a 36-hole score of 2-under 142, tied for 47th place.

Bennett birdied the par-3 third hole Friday, but made bogeys on the par-4 sixth and par-3 ninth to make the turn at 1 over. He had a roller-coaster start on the back nine with birdies on the par-3 10th and 13th only to bogey the following par-4 hole each time. He got back to even for the day with a birdie on the par-5 18th.