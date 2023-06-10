Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett shot 2-under 70 on Saturday in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto for a 54-hole score of 4-under 212. He moved up 14 spots into a tie for 33rd with his second 2 under of the tournament.

Bennett had a pair of birdies and a bogey through eight holes Saturday, but had a double bogey on the par-3 ninth to make the turn at 1-over 37. The Madisonville native came home in 3-under with a pair of birdies on the par-3 Nos. 13 and 17 and finished with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Last week, Bennett was at even par through 54 holes at the Memorial Tournament, but he ended his first professional tournament with a 12-over 84 that left him tied for 63rd.

The 23-year-old Bennett is 10 shots back of leader C.T. Pan. Bennett will tee off at 10:25 a.m. Sunday along with South African MJ Daffue who played at Lamar.

