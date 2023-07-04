Former Texas A&M All-American Walker Lee finished third in the PGA Tour’s Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup standings to earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour next season.

Lee clinched the coveted top-five spot in the standings by tying for 11th at the Bupa Tour Championship on Sunday at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico. Lee shot a final-round 5-under 67 to finish at 1-under 287, five strokes behind Chandler Blanchet who won the title in a three-way playoff.

Lee, who finished his Aggie career in 2022, made 11 of 12 cuts this season and won the Colombia Classic on May 28 in Bucaramanga, Columbia.

This marks the final year for PGA Tour Latinoamérica. It will be merging with PGA Tour Canada to form PGA Tour Americas next season.

Chandler Phillips is currently playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the season-opening tournament The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and now ranks 14th in the points standings with 16 of the season’s 26 events completed.