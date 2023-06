Former Texas A&M All-American Andrea Pavan won the European Challenge Tour’s D+D Real Czech Challenge over the weekend.

Pavan shot 18-under 270 (67-69-65-69) on the par-72, 6,858-yard Panorama Golf Resort in Kocov, Czech Republic, to edge Casey Jarvis by a stroke and Adam Bloome by two strokes.

It was the 34-year-old Pavan’s fifth victory on the Challenge Tour that ranks seventh best all-time. He ranks fourth on the European Challenge Tour points list this year after 11 of 29 scheduled events.