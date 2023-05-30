Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former Texas A&M All-America Walker Lee won the Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Columbia, on Sunday at 19-under 261 with all rounds of 66 or better, including a closing 64 that allowed him by a stroke to beat, who played at North Carolina. Lee, who trailed by three strokes heading into the final round, made a 15-foot birdie on the final hole.

The 25-year-old Lee moved into first place in the Totalplay Cup points list with three events left on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tour. Finishing first on the earns the winner the player PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors and exempt status on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. The next four spots earn conditional status on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

Lee has 871 points to lead by six points Conner Godsey, who played at Wallace State Community College.

— Eagle staff report