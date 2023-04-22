ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Florida men’s golf team defeated Texas A&M 3-2 in the semifinals of match play at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 15th-ranked Aggies reached the semifinals with a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Missouri on Saturday morning.

Ninth-ranked Florida claimed the first two points in the semifinal match with seniors John DuBois and Fred Biondi winning a pair of 3 and 2 matches against A&M senior William Paysse and junior Daniel Rodrigues. The Aggies got a point back with sophomore Phichaksn Maichon beating Yuxin Lin 3 and 2. A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett had a two-hole lead on No. 16 against Ricky Castillo when the Gators won.

Florida redshirt freshman Matthew Kress clinched the victory with a par on No. 18 against sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan for the 2-up win. Kress also clinched Florida’s 4-1 quarterfinal victory over 21st-ranked Ole Miss.

It was the second straight year Florida beat A&M 3-2 in the semifinals.

The Gators advance to play two-time defending champion and top-ranked Vanderbilt, which advanced by beating 13th-ranked Tennessee 3-1-1. The Vols had edged A&M by a shot to win the stroke-play portion of the tournament.

“This afternoon we faced a great team with a lot of experience,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “It was a close match, the kind of match you’re going to be in when you’re playing at [the NCAA Championship]. We have to play better. You need to get three points. Despite being in all five matches, there were things we could’ve done to get third point. We need to be better in those situations. We need to learn from this one, gain that experience and use it moving forward.”

Eight of the 10 players competing for A&M and Florida on Saturday were in last year’s match.

A&M breezed by Missouri in the morning round with Bennett’s 3 and 1 victory over Jack Lundin leading the way.

“Once Sammy got ahead, we were leading in all five matches basically the rest of the round,” Kortan said. “The guys did great this morning, got off to a nice start and kept moving along and taking care of business. Not much more you can say when you win like that.”

The Aggies will learn their regional assignment for the NCAA tournament during the selection show at noon May 3 on the Golf Channel.

SEC Men’s Golf Championship

Saturday at Sea Island Golf Club-Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

QUARTERFINALS

Texas A&M 5, Missouri 0

Daniel Rodrigues, A&M, def. DJ Springer 3 and 2; William Paysse, A&M, def. Antonio Safa 3 and 2; Vishnu Sadagopan, A&M, def. Alfons Bondesson 1-up; Sam Bennett, A&M, def. Jack Lundin 3 and 1; Phichaksn Maichon, A&M, def. Charlie Crockett 1-up

SEMIFINALS

Florida 3, Texas A&M 2

Matthew Kress, Florida, def. Sadagopan 2-up; John DuBois, Florida, def. Paysse 3 and 2; Fred Biondi, Florida, def. Rodrigues 3 and 2; Maichon, A&M, def. Yuxin Lin 3 and 2; Bennett, A&M, def. Ricky Castillo 2-up