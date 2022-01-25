 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Aggies to compete in European Tour golf event this week
Current Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett and program alumni Adri Arnaus, Nacho Elvira, Andrea Pavan and Johannes Veerman will compete in the European Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club beginning Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Arnaus, Elvira, Pavan and Veerman are professionals, while Bennett earned his spot in the tournament for finishing atop the PGA Tour university’s velocity global rankings in November. The event will be televised live on the Golf Channel (Suddenlink, Ch. 44) from 1:30-7:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Live scoring will be available online at www.europeantour.com.

