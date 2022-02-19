Five Aggie golfers in Palmer Cup rankings

Texas A&M golfers Sam Bennett, Adela Cernousek, Walker Lee, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter made the Palmer Cup rankings released for February.

Bennett is ranked fifth and Lee 10th on the U.S. men’s side, and Slaughter is 23rd on the U.S. women’s side. Fernández García-Poggio is sixth and Cernousek 10th on the international team’s women’s side. Bennett earned the Palmer Cup’s Michael Carter Award last season.

The top six golfers in the final spring rankings for both the U.S. and international teams will compete in the Plamer Cup set for July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Genève in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland.