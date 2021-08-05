 Skip to main content
Erickson, Lee, Paysse named All-America Scholars
Texas A&M seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee along with sophomore William Paysse were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA). Players to be considered had to be at least a sophomore academically, played in 40% of the competitive rounds, had a stroke-average under 76, maintained a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2 and be of high moral character and be in good standing at the school.

- Eagle staff report

