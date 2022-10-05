Daniel Rodrigues leads No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to victory at Blessings Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Led by junior Daniel Rodrigues, the ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday.

Rodrigues won the individual title by two strokes with a final-round 70 for an 11-under 205 total. Ole Miss’ Sarut Vongchaisit (65) placed second at 9 under.

As a team, the Aggies dominated the field with a final-round 288 for an 11-under 853 total — 20 strokes ahead of second-place Ole Miss (9 over). Arkansas placed third at 11 over followed by Clemson (18 over) and Mississippi State (19 over).

A&M’s Sam Bennett (70) finished fourth at 3 under followed by Phichaksn Maichon (t-13th, 76–219), William Paysse (t-15th, 75–220) and Jaime Montojo (t-18th, 73–221).