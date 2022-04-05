Cooper in lead; Aggies women golfers third

NAPA, Calif. – Texas A&M’s Hailee Cooper shot a 3-under 69 to share the medalist lead in the Silverado Showdown on Monday while the 11th-ranked Aggie women are in third place overall.
Fifth-ranked San Jose State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 16-team event. Second-ranked Oregon shot 288 and A&M 294.
Cooper is tied with San Jose State’s Antonia Malate and Arizona State’s Alessandra Fanali.
“Hailee’s [Cooper] round was great. That hole out on five gave her a lot of momentum. She has a lot of control right now and is playing great golf,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a great course that is giving us a different look than what we are used to back home. We want to learn something every time we play, and this tournament is already giving us an opportunity to do that. Overall, we need to manage the course a little bit better and clean up some mental mistakes. We are right there and still have a lot of golf left.”
A&M’s other individual scores were Blanca Fernandez Garcia Poggio 72, tied for eighth; Adela Cernousek 75, tied for 20th; Zoe Slaughter 78, tied for 59th; and Jennie Park 82, tied for 81st.
The second round will be Tuesday.