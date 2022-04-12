Bryan's Merrill Green, 2 Aggies enter Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame

Retired Bryan football coach Merrill Green, former Texas A&M golfer Trey Dodd and former Aggie tennis player Kathryn Scott Gilreath were inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday at the Abilene Convention Center.

Green was 198-81-9 in 27 seasons at Abilene Cooper and Bryan and was named one of the state’s top 100 high school football coaches on the UIL’s 100th anniversary list. He was 59-16-3 in seven seasons at Cooper, leading it to the 1967 state title game that Austin Reagan won 20-19.

Dodd won back-to-back individual Class 3A state championships in 2001-02. He had eight top 25 finishes at A&M and a pair of top 10 finishes. He was A&M’s top scholar athlete for all sports as a senior.

Gilreath helped Abilene Cooper win three straight 5A team titles. She was a doubles state quarterfinalist in 1993, a doubles semifinalist in ’94 and a doubles finalist in ’95 and ’96. She was a four-year letterman at A&M, winning a Big 12 Conference title at No. 5 singles in 1998.