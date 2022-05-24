Bennett on watch list

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is among 10 on the final watch list for the Fred Haskins Award, which goes annually to collegiate golf’s most outstanding player as voted on by players, coaches and media.

Others on the list are Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg, Florida junior Fred Biondi, Oklahoma State senior Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup, Washington senior R.J. Manke, Oklahoma senior Logan McAllister, Georgia senior Trent Phillips, Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent and Vanderbilt sophomore Cole Sherwood.

Bennett, the Southeastern Conference golfer of the year, is averaging a school-record 69.85 strokes per round heading into the NCAA tournament later this week. Bennett won the Louisiana Classics for his fourth career victory.

Chacarra leads the group with three victories, coming off a regional championship. Oklahoma’s Gotterup and McAllister along with Vandy’s Sherwood and Sargent each have two victories.

— Eagle staff report