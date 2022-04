A&M senior golfer Sam Bennett was named to the Spring Fred Haskins Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Bennett has placed in the top three in five of the seven tournaments he has played in this season. He has a stroke average of 69.48. He currently ranks No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings and No. 3 in the Golfstat individual rankings.