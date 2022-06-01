Bennett earns All-America honors

Bennett’s 69.97 scoring average broke the school record of 70.18 set by Chandler Phillips in 2018-19. Bennett capped his season with a 10-place finish at the NCAA Championships, closing with a 6-under 64 Monday.

Bennett, who was the Southeastern Conference golfer of the year, is the first Aggie since Danny Briggs in 1982 to be named the conference’s golfer of the year. The Madisonville native will return for a super senior season.