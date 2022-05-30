Bennett cracks top 10 with sizzling 64

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett saved his best for last with a 6-under 64 in the final round of stroke play at the NCAA men’s golf tournament on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club. The field's best round of the day helped Bennett to a top 10 finish. He climbed 39 spots for 10th at 3-over-283 for the 72-hole event. Bennett’s finish was the best in the program since Ty Dunlap was eighth in 2013.