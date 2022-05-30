Bennett cracks top 10 with sizzling 64

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett saved his best for last with a 6-under 64 in the final round of stroke play at the NCAA men’s golf tournament on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club. The field's best round of the day helped Bennett to a top 10 finish. He climbed 39 spots for 10th at 3-over-283 for the 72-hole event. Bennett’s finish was the best in the program since Ty Dunlap was eighth in 2013.
The Madisonville native finished three shots behind the leaders. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, Texas’ Parker Coody, North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra all tied at 280 with freshman Sargent winning the title in a playoff. Just a shot back were Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk, Pepperdine’s William Mouw, North Carolina’s David Ford and Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup.
Top-ranked Oklahoma, third-ranked Vanderbilt and fifth-ranked North Carolina all ended stroke play at 14-over 1,134. The other five teams advancing to Tuesday’s match play were seventh-ranked Texas 1,137; second-ranked Oklahoma State 1,141; sixth-ranked Pepperdine 1,146; fourth-ranked Arizona State 1,148; and eighth-ranked Texas Tech 1,153.
— Eagle staff report