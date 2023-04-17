Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer based on events in the last 12 months.

Bennett, coming off a tie for 16th place in the Masters as the low amateur, was a finalist last year and a semifinalist in 2021. The other semifinalists announced Monday were Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech; Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois; David Ford, North Carolina; Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida; Austin Greaser, North Carolina; Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech; William Mouw, Pepperdine; Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt; and Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford.

Aberg won it last year. Thorbjornsen also was a semifinalist last year.

The three finalists will be named May 4 and the winner announced May 22.

T-Mobile on Monday announced it had entered into an NIL deal with Bennett, who is the company’s fourth collegiate athlete joining Georgia softball player Jaiden Fields, Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

— Eagle staff report