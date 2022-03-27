 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggies tied for second after two round of Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

  • 0

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M senior Hailee Cooper is tied for the lead and the 16th-ranked Aggies are tied for second place after two rounds of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia.

Cooper shot 1-over-par 73 Saturday for a 36-hole total of 144. She’s tied with Alabama’s Polly Mack. A&M shot 296 in the second round to drop from a tie for first into a tied for second at 13-over-par 589. The Aggies are tied with Wake Forest in the 16-team event. South Carolina is in the lead at 295-291=586.

A&M’s other individual scores were sophomore Zoe Slaughter 71=149, tied for 12th; junior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 75-150, tied for 18th; senior Brooke Tyree 78-150, tied for 18th; junior Jennie Park 77-152, tied for 31st; and graduate Amber Park, competing as an individual, 77-153, tied for 36th.

The tournament concludes Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert