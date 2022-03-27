Aggies tied for second after two round of Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M senior Hailee Cooper is tied for the lead and the 16th-ranked Aggies are tied for second place after two rounds of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia.

Cooper shot 1-over-par 73 Saturday for a 36-hole total of 144. She’s tied with Alabama’s Polly Mack. A&M shot 296 in the second round to drop from a tie for first into a tied for second at 13-over-par 589. The Aggies are tied with Wake Forest in the 16-team event. South Carolina is in the lead at 295-291=586.

A&M’s other individual scores were sophomore Zoe Slaughter 71=149, tied for 12th; junior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 75-150, tied for 18th; senior Brooke Tyree 78-150, tied for 18th; junior Jennie Park 77-152, tied for 31st; and graduate Amber Park, competing as an individual, 77-153, tied for 36th.

The tournament concludes Sunday.