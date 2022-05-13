Aggies' Sam Bennett named SEC men’s golfer of year

Bennett is averaging 69.42 strokes per round, which is on pace to break the school record of 70.18 set by Chandler Phillips in 2018-19. The Madisonville native and Hogan Award finalist is the first Aggie to be named the conference golfer of the year since Danny Briggs was the Southwest Conference’s best in 1982. Bennett, who announced he will return for a super senior season, has six top-five finishes with 19 of 24 rounds at par or better.