Aggies' Sam Bennett named SEC men’s golfer of year

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s golfer of the year. Teammate Walker Lee was named to the SEC coaches’ second team, and redshirt freshman Michael Heidelbaugh made the community service team.
Bennett is averaging 69.42 strokes per round, which is on pace to break the school record of 70.18 set by Chandler Phillips in 2018-19. The Madisonville native and Hogan Award finalist is the first Aggie to be named the conference golfer of the year since Danny Briggs was the Southwest Conference’s best in 1982. Bennett, who announced he will return for a super senior season, has six top-five finishes with 19 of 24 rounds at par or better.
Lee, a senior who won the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational this season, is averaging 70.53 strokes per round. Lee has six top-10 finishes this year. He also earned All-SEC second-team honors in 2020.
Heidelbaugh serves on the student-athlete advisory committee and helped organize Aggies CAN, the nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive. He also has served dinner at a homeless shelter, Dallas Life, multiple times.