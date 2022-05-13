 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggies' Sam Bennett named SEC men’s golfer of year

  • 0

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s golfer of the year. Teammate Walker Lee was named to the SEC coaches’ second team, and redshirt freshman Michael Heidelbaugh made the community service team.

Bennett is averaging 69.42 strokes per round, which is on pace to break the school record of 70.18 set by Chandler Phillips in 2018-19. The Madisonville native and Hogan Award finalist is the first Aggie to be named the conference golfer of the year since Danny Briggs was the Southwest Conference’s best in 1982. Bennett, who announced he will return for a super senior season, has six top-five finishes with 19 of 24 rounds at par or better.

Lee, a senior who won the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational this season, is averaging 70.53 strokes per round. Lee has six top-10 finishes this year. He also earned All-SEC second-team honors in 2020.

Heidelbaugh serves on the student-athlete advisory committee and helped organize Aggies CAN, the nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive. He also has served dinner at a homeless shelter, Dallas Life, multiple times.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M, led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, is in fourth place at the Franklin Regional of the N…

A&M women open play in NCAA tourney

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open play in the NCAA tournament Monday in the 14-team Franklin (Tenn.) Regional. The Agg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi State Postgame: Troy Claunch

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert