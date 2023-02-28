HUMBLE — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team and Zoe Slaughter set school records while winning the ICON Invitational on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston.

Slaughter shot a final-round 4-under 68 to win the individual title by five strokes at 18-under 198, setting the school mark for best 54-hole tournament score by four shots.

Slaughter helped A&M win the team title by 10 strokes as the Aggies shot a final-round 9-under 279 to finish at a school-record 34-under 830, breaking the old mark by 14 shots. North Texas (280) placed second at 24 under followed by Southern California (288) at 22 under.

A&M’s Hailee Cooper (75), Jennie Park (68) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (69) each tied for 14th at 211, while Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 61st at 74–221.