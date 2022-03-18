Aggie women's golf team tied for third at MountainView Collegiate

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a first-round 7-under 281 on Friday and is tied for third at the MountainView Collegiate at MountainView Golf Club.

A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio is tied for fifth individually at 4-under 68 followed by teammates Zoe Slaughter (t-16th, 70), Jennie Park (t-21st, 71), Amber Park (t-28th, 72) and Adela Cernousek (t-45th, 74).

Texas Tech leads the 16-team event at 17-under 271 followed by San Jose State (11 under), A&M and Oklahoma State (7 under), UNLV (5 under) and Arkansas (2 under).

A&M will begin the second round at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The tournament will conclude Sunday.