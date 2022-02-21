Aggie women's golf team tied for fourth

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is tied with Houston for fourth after the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Monday.

“Jennie was great all day and looked really strong,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We did a lot of good things today and had a lot of things that we could have done better. We know what can be done out here and we just have to go get after it. If we put it all together tomorrow, we can have a great finish.”