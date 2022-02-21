Aggie women's golf team tied for fourth

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is tied with Houston for fourth after the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Monday.
A&M and UH both shot 579. Southern California leads at 551 followed by Illinois 567 and Oklahoma State 568 in the 15-team field.
Junior Jennie Park lead A&M (290-289) with a 3-under 141 to tie for seventh.
“Jennie was great all day and looked really strong,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We did a lot of good things today and had a lot of things that we could have done better. We know what can be done out here and we just have to go get after it. If we put it all together tomorrow, we can have a great finish.”
Park had a team-high eight birdies through two rounds of play.
Other A&M scores were freshman Adela Cernousek (17th, 70-74—144), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-32nd, 74-73—147), Brooke Tyree (t-32nd, 75-72—147) and Hailee Cooper (t-58th, 75-77—152).
The final round is Tuesday.