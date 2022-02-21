 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women's golf team tied for fourth
0 Comments

Aggie women's golf team tied for fourth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is tied with Houston for fourth after the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Monday.

A&M and UH both shot 579. Southern California leads at 551 followed by Illinois 567 and Oklahoma State 568 in the 15-team field.

Junior Jennie Park lead A&M (290-289) with a 3-under 141 to tie for seventh.

“Jennie was great all day and looked really strong,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We did a lot of good things today and had a lot of things that we could have done better. We know what can be done out here and we just have to go get after it. If we put it all together tomorrow, we can have a great finish.”

Park had a team-high eight birdies through two rounds of play.

Other A&M scores were freshman Adela Cernousek (17th, 70-74—144), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-32nd, 74-73—147), Brooke Tyree (t-32nd, 75-72—147) and Hailee Cooper (t-58th, 75-77—152).

The final round is Tuesday.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert