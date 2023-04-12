HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the Southeastern Conference Championship with a 7-over 295 on Wednesday and is tied for 10th at the Greystone Golf & Country Club’s Legacy Course.

Vanderbilt leads at even-par 288 followed by Florida (2 over), Mississippi State and LSU (4 over), Alabama and South Carolina (5 over) and Georgia, Auburn and Kentucky (6 over). Tennessee and Ole Miss is tied with A&M at 7 over followed by Missouri (8 over) and Arkansas (18 over).

The top eight teams after three rounds of stroke play advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

A&M’s Jennie Park is tied for 13th individually at even-par 72 followed by teammates Zoe Slaughter (t-18th, 73), Adela Cernousek (t-27th, 74), Hailee Cooper (t-47th, 76) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-64th, 79).

A&M will start the second round at 9:10 a.m. Thursday with the third round set for Friday.