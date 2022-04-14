Aggie women's golf team slips to 12th at SEC Championship

HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a second-round 298 and fell four spots into 12th at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday at Greystone Golf and Country Club.
Auburn leads the stroke-play portion of the event at even-par 576 after a second straight 288. South Carolina is in second at 3 over followed by LSU (4 over), Florida (12 over), Ole Miss (14 over), Vanderbilt (15 over), Alabama (16 over), Mississippi State (17 over), Kentucky (18 over), Tennessee and Arkansas (19 over), A&M (21 over), Georgia (22 over) and Missouri (39 over). The top eight teams after Friday’s final round advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.
A&M’s Jennie Park (72) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (73) are tied for 16th individually at 3-over 147 followed by teammates Zoe Slaughter (t-25th, 73–148) and Hailee Cooper (t-64th, 81–158). Brooke Tyree also shot a 78 on Thursday after being inserted into the lineup for Adela Cernousek.
Auburn’s Megan Schofill has a one-stroke lead at 7-under 137 after a 67.