Aggie women's golf team slips to 12th at SEC Championship

Auburn leads the stroke-play portion of the event at even-par 576 after a second straight 288. South Carolina is in second at 3 over followed by LSU (4 over), Florida (12 over), Ole Miss (14 over), Vanderbilt (15 over), Alabama (16 over), Mississippi State (17 over), Kentucky (18 over), Tennessee and Arkansas (19 over), A&M (21 over), Georgia (22 over) and Missouri (39 over). The top eight teams after Friday’s final round advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.