HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team improved six spots during the second round of the Southeastern Conference Championship and will head into the final round of stroke play tied for fourth at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

LSU shot a 6-over 294 and leads by three strokes at 10-over 586. Auburn is second at 13 over followed by South Carolina (19 over), A&M and Vanderbilt (20 over), Mississippi State (21 over), Georgia (22 over), Florida (23 over), Kentucky (25 over) and Alabama (26 over). The top eight teams after Friday’s third round advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

A&M’s Jennie Park is tied for 10th at 74–146 followed by teammates Hailee Cooper (t-17th, 74–150), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-27th, 74–153), Adela Cernousek (t-37th, 79–153) and Zoe Slaughter (t-51st, 82–155). Auburn’s Megan Schofill shot a 3-under 69 and leads the individual standings by three shots at 5-under 139.

A&M will begin the final round at 8:50 a.m. Friday paired with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.