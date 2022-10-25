Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club.

A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.

The Aggies advanced to face Auburn, which beat Oregon 3-2 to reach the final. The championship match will begin at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.