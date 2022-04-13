 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie women's golf team opens SEC tournament in tie for eighth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and is tied for eighth with Georgia at the Southeastern Conference Championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

Auburn shot an even-par 288 to take the early lead followed by South Carolina and Florida (1 over), LSU (3 over), Ole Miss (4 over), Arkansas (8 over), Vanderbilt (10 over), A&M and Georgia (11 over), Kentucky (12 over), Alabama (14 over), Mississippi State and Tennessee (17 over), Missouri (18 over). The top eight teams after three rounds of stroke play advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

A&M’s Zoe Slaughter shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for 11th followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-22nd, 74), Jennie Park (t-33rd, 75), Hailee Cooper (t-49th, 77) and Adela Cernousek (t-66th, 81).

The second round is set for Thursday.

