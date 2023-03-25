ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot to ninth with a second-round 3-over 291 on Saturday at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the UGA Golf Course.

Auburn remained in first place at 13-under 563 followed by South Carolina (2 under), Florida (5 over), Purdue and North Carolina (7 over). A&M finished the day at 13-over 589.

A&M’s Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio is tied for 10th individually at 69–144 followed by teammates Adela Cernousek (t-22nd, 72–147), Lana Calibuso-Kwee (t-22nd, 75–147), Zoe Slaughter (t-52nd, 75–152) and Hailee Cooper (t-52nd, 76–152).

The final round is set for Sunday.