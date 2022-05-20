Aggie women's golf team in second place at NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Led by Zoe Slaughter, the 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is in second place at the NCAA Championship after firing a first-round 4-over 292 at Grayhawk Golf Club on Friday.

Top-ranked Stanford leads at 1-over 289 followed by A&M, UCLA (7 over) and Auburn, LSU and Florida State tied for fourth at 8 over. The top 15 teams in the 24-team field after three rounds advance to the fourth round of stroke play with the top eight teams after four rounds advancing to match play.

Slaughter shot a 3-under 69 and is in second place, one stroke behind Stanford’s Rose Zhang. A&M’s Jennie Park is tied for 18th at 73 followed by teammates Adela Cernousek (t28th, 74), Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (t-56th, 76) and Hailee Cooper (t-123rd, 82).

The second round is set for Saturday. A&M will tee off No. 10 starting at 1:41 p.m.