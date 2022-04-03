Aggie women's golf team ends regular season at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. – The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women's golf team will end the regular season at the Silverado Showdown, starting Monday and running through Wednesday at the Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will represent A&M. The par-72, 6,192-yard course will also feature: No. 2 Oregon, No. 5 San Jose State, No. 6 Arizona State, No. 12 USC, No. 15 UCLA, No. 26 Arizona, No. 29 TCU, No. 32 BYU, No. 33 Oregon State, No. 37 Iowa State, No. 38 Northwestern, No. 48 Washington, No. 52 California and No. 69 Washington State.