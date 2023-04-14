HOOVER, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished third in the stroke-play portion of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Friday at Greystone Golf & Country Club to advance to the event’s match play.

LSU shot a final-round 4-under 284 to win the stroke-play portion at 6-over 870 followed by match-play qualifiers Auburn (17 over), A&M (21 over), Vanderbilt (23 over), Mississippi State (26 over), Florida (27 over) and South Carolina and Ole Miss (30 over).

The Aggies will face the Gators in the quarterfinals at 7 a.m. Saturday with the winner to play either Auburn or South Carolina in the semifinals later that afternoon.

Jennie Park finished ninth individually at 72–218 to lead the Aggies in stroke play followed by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-15th, 69–222), Hailee Cooper (t-23rd, 74–224), Adela Cernousek (t-30th, 74–227) and Zoe Slaughter (t-53rd, 77–232). Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez shot 68 to win the individual title by one stroke at 4-under 212 over Auburn’s Megan Schofill (74).