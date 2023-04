The Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup on Oct. 9-11 at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The seventh-ranked Aggies, who won the Southeastern Conference title over the weekend, will be joined by top-ranked Stanford, second-ranked Wake Forest, fourth-ranked South Carolina, eighth-ranked Texas, Arkansas and Duke. The teams will play 54 holes of stroke play followed by a final day of match play.