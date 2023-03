ATHENS, Ga. — Sunday's final round of the Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic was canceled due to weather conditions affecting the Georgia course.

The second-round standings from Saturday served as the final results with the Aggie women finishing in ninth with a 13-over 589. Auburn (-13), South Carolina (-2), Florida (+5) and Georgia (+10) were the SEC schools ahead of the Aggies.

A&M will finish the regular season on April 3 at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California.