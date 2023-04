AUGUSTA, Ga. — Texas A&M signee Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and senior Jennie Park finished in the top 10 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Fernández García-Poggio shot a final-round 1-under 71 on the historic course to finish in fourth at 3-under 213. Park fired a 73 to tie for ninth at 217. Sanford’s Rose Zhang won the event in a playoff after tying Georgia’s Jenny Bae at 207.