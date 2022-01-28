Aggie senior Sam Bennett misses cut in Dubai by one stroke

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett just missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic, shooting a second-round 76 to leave him at 2-over 146 at the European Tour event at Emirates Golf Club. The cut was 1 over with Bennett finishing in a tie for 82nd.

Aggie professionals Andrea Pavan, Nacho Elvira and Johannes Veerman made the cut. Pavan shot 73 and is tied for 17th at 4 under, while Elvira (74) is tied for 49th at even and Veerman (74) made the cut on the number and is tied for 65th. Adri Arnaus, who also played for A&M, finished at 5 over and tied for 100th after a 74.