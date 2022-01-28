 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie senior Sam Bennett misses cut in Dubai by one stroke
Aggie senior Sam Bennett misses cut in Dubai by one stroke

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett just missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic, shooting a second-round 76 to leave him at 2-over 146 at the European Tour event at Emirates Golf Club. The cut was 1 over with Bennett finishing in a tie for 82nd.

Aggie professionals Andrea Pavan, Nacho Elvira and Johannes Veerman made the cut. Pavan shot 73 and is tied for 17th at 4 under, while Elvira (74) is tied for 49th at even and Veerman (74) made the cut on the number and is tied for 65th. Adri Arnaus, who also played for A&M, finished at 5 over and tied for 100th after a 74.

Bennett, who is from Madisonville, earned his spot in the tournament for finishing atop the PGA Tour university’s velocity global rankings in November.

