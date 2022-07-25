Aggie Palmer added to Texas Golf Hall of Fame

Former Texas A&M golfer Ryan Palmer is part of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The induction class also includes amateur player Brad Elder; golf professionals/teachers Gordon Johnson and Ronny Glanton; player/entrepreneur/innovator/advocate/leader Barney Adams who will receive the lifetime achievement award; and the Houston Country Club, which will become the state’s 14th facility to be included in the Texas Registry of Historic Golf Courses.

The class, announced last week, will be inducted on Oct. 17 at the San Antonio Country Club.

Palmer was a three-time All-Big 12 selection at A&M (1997-99). The Amarillo native graduated with a 73.4-scoring average, which at the time was the school record. Palmer is in his 19th year on the PGA Tour, having won the 2004 Funia Classic, 2008 Ginn Ser Mer Classic, 2010 Sony Open and 2019 Zurich Classic with partner Jon Rahm.

“I am a Texan through and through,” Palmer said on the Texas Golf Hall of Fame website. “To live my whole life in this great state and to be part of its incredible golf community has been amazing and I am beyond humbled to join the list of great players that have also been inducted into our Hall of Fame. It is truly an honor.”

Palmer, who was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016, has played in 465 tournaments, earning more than $32 million.

Palmer and his family established the Ryan Palmer Foundation in 2003 to help underserved families.

The Texas Golf Hall of Fame includes former Aggie golfer Jeff Maggert (inducted in 2015) and former Aggie coach Henry Ransom (1981).