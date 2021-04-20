Aggie men's golf team to open SEC tournament Wednesday in Georgia

The Texas A&M men’s golf team will open play at the Southeastern Conference Championship at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The tournament will include three rounds of stroke play with the top eight teams advancing to match play. The individual champion will be crowned after strong play.

A&M’s lineup will include seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues. Bennett is ranked 17th by Golfstat.com, while Erickson is 67th.