Aggie men's golf team tied for ninth at SEC tournament

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 286 on Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course and is tied for ninth at the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Georgia leads at 5-under 275 followed by Tennessee (3 under), Arkansas (2 under), LSU and Vanderbilt (1 over), Auburn (2 over), Alabama (4 over) and South Carolina (5 over). A&M, Missouri and Florida are tied at 6 over followed by Kentucky (8 over), Mississippi State (11 over) and Ole Miss (19 over).

The top eight teams after three rounds of stroke play will advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

A&M senior Dan Erickson is tied for fifth at 2-under 68 followed by teammates senior Walker Lee (t-15th, 70), junior Sam Bennett and sophomore William Paysse (t-48th, 74) and freshman Daniel Rodrigues (t-58th, 76).

Arkansas’ Segundo Pinto shot 64 to lead by one stroke over Tennessee’s Spencer Cross and LSU’s Connor Gaunt.

A&M will tee off in the second round at 6:30 a.m. Thursday paired with Alabama and South Carolina.