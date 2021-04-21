 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie men's golf team tied for ninth at SEC tournament
0 comments

Aggie men's golf team tied for ninth at SEC tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 286 on Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course and is tied for ninth at the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Georgia leads at 5-under 275 followed by Tennessee (3 under), Arkansas (2 under), LSU and Vanderbilt (1 over), Auburn (2 over), Alabama (4 over) and South Carolina (5 over). A&M, Missouri and Florida are tied at 6 over followed by Kentucky (8 over), Mississippi State (11 over) and Ole Miss (19 over).

The top eight teams after three rounds of stroke play will advance to the match-play portion of the tournament.

A&M senior Dan Erickson is tied for fifth at 2-under 68 followed by teammates senior Walker Lee (t-15th, 70), junior Sam Bennett and sophomore William Paysse (t-48th, 74) and freshman Daniel Rodrigues (t-58th, 76).

Arkansas’ Segundo Pinto shot 64 to lead by one stroke over Tennessee’s Spencer Cross and LSU’s Connor Gaunt.

A&M will tee off in the second round at 6:30 a.m. Thursday paired with Alabama and South Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert