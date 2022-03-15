 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie men's golf team sets school record in win at Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE, La. — Sam Bennett led the Texas A&M men’s golf team to a record finish Tuesday as the Aggies won the 37th annual Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Club.

A&M set the school record for a three-round tournament score at 47-under 817, easily topping the 17-team field by 12 strokes over second-place LSU. North Texas finished third at 20 under with Ole Miss fourth at 13 under and Houston fifth at 8 under.

A&M’s previous best team score was 38 under set earlier this season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

Bennett shot a final-round and third straight 66 to win the individual title with a tournament-record total of 18-under 198. It’s his fourth career victory. A&M’s William Paysse (70) tied for third at 11 under followed by teammates Daniel Rodrigues (t-sixth, 68-207), Walker Lee (eighth, 71–208) and Phichaskn Maichon (t-31st, 72–217).

A&M will return to action at the at the Valspar Collegiate on March 28-29 in Palm City, Florida.

