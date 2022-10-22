 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie men's golf team rebounds in second round of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot the second-lowest round of the day and improved four spots to 10th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Saturday at the Lakeside Course.

The Aggies shot 14-under 274 to finish the day at 3-under 573 for the tournament. No. 13 Georgia Tech (279) leads the 14-team event at 21-under 555 followed by No. 10 Tennessee (272) at 18 under and No. 25 Pepperdine (280) at 17 under.

A&M’s Vishnu Sadagopan shot 5-under 67 and is tied for fifth at 6-under 138 followed by teammates Sam Bennett (t-38th, 65–145), William Paysse (t-43rd, 70–146), Phichaksn Maichon (t-50th, 72–147) and Daniel Rodrigues (t-62nd, 72–149).

A&M will tee off the third and final round at 8:20 a.m. Sunday paired with 11th-place East Tennessee State (284, 2 under) and 12th-place Duke (289, 4 over).

