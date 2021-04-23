Aggie men's golf team leaps into match-play portion of SEC tournament

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team tied for the best round of the day and jumped four spots into eighth to make the match-play cut at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Friday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

Bolstered by Sam Bennett’s 3-under 67 and Dan Erickson’s 69, the Aggies shot a third-round 277 to finish at 16-over 856. That put them four shots clear of ninth-place Auburn (293) and Florida (285) and into the match-play quarterfinals set for Saturday.

Georgia topped the team standings at 277–842 (2 over) followed by Alabama, Tennessee and LSU (10 over), Arkansas (12 over), Vanderbilt (13 over) and South Carolina (15).

Erickson finished tied for seventh at 1-over 211 with Bennett tied for 20th at 4-over 214. A&M’s William Paysse tied for 39th at 71–218 followed by Daniel Rodrigues (t-44th, 70–219) and Walker Lee (t-51st, 74–220).

Arkansas’ Segundo Pinto won the individual title at 6-under 204 after a final-round 68.

A&M will face Georgia in the quarterfinals with the winner advancing to the semifinals later Saturday. The championship match is set for Sunday.