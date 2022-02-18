Aggie men's golf team in 10th at Burns Intercollegiate

LIHU’E, Hawaii — The Texas A&M men’s golf team remained in 10th place at the 18-team John A. Burns Intercollegiate after the second round Friday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

Arizona shot a second-round 277 and leads the tournament at 24-under 552 followed by New Mexico (21 under), BYU (11 under), Fresno State (9 under) and Washington State (5 under). A&M shot a second-round 286 and is at even-par 576.

Daniel Rodrigues leads A&M at 71-138, tied for sixth. Sam Bennett is tied for 18th at 68-141 followed by Evan Myers (t-24th, 68-143), Walker Lee (t-24th, 71-143) and Phichaskn Maichon (t-36th, 74-145).

A&M will start the third and final round at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.